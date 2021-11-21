SOUTH PORTLAND – Margaret Anne Elizabeth (Dunn) Place, 86, of South Portland, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at home, on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.She was predeceased by the love of her life, Philip Place. The two married in March of 1955, and lived a life of love, laughter, fun and ensured to live a fulfilled life in every aspect possible. They have now been reunited for eternity.She leaves behind a doting daughter, Jennifer Place, of South Portland, and her two children, Grady Betters of Biddeford and Alexa Mills (Betters) and her husband, Daniel Mills of Waterboro; her son, Steven Place of Standish and his two children, Ian Place of Massachusetts and Amanda Kurlanski (Place) and her husband Chris Kurlanski. She leaves behind two great-granddaughters, as well as two great-granddaughters on the way.She will be greatly missed. Services are private.In lieu of flowers,donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, which was a foundation close to her heart.

