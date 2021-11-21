YARMOUTH – Pauline passed away peacefully on Nov. 17, 2021, at the age of 92, in her home in Yarmouth, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Patten. She attended Patten Academy class of 1947.

She was predeceased by her husband, Fred M. Bragg; and her son, Bruce M. Bragg.

She and her husband were blessed with six children; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Pauline was involved in her church, community and supported her many charities.

Interment will be private.

Please visit http://www.Lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Pauline’s guestbook.

Donations in memory of Pauline can be sent to Disabled American Veterans. (DAV.ORG)

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous