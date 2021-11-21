Priscilla Perry died on Nov. 13, 2021. She was born in Orono on March 16, 1918 to Roy and Lucile (Bray) Thomas.

She attended schools in Houlton and graduated from the University of Maine in Orono in 1940. In 1941, she married John Perry, a college classmate. Priscilla substituted briefly at several Maine high schools and lived with her family in Cape Elizabeth for 44 years. She retired after 20 years of teaching English at South Portland High School. She moved to Piper Shores in Scarborough and lived there for 20 years.

Priscilla was preceded in death by her husband, John Perry, in 2000; and an infant daughter, Carolyn Lucile Perry in 1945.

She is survived by her son, Thomas Perry of Cumberland Foreside, and her son, Stephen Perry and his wife Brenda of Napa, Calif.; and three grandsons, Gregory Perry of Cape Elizabeth, Luke Perry of Bend, Ore., and Clayton Perry of Los Angeles. She is also survived by her brother, Dr. Philip Thomas of Bangor, and her sisters Elizabeth Thomas of South Portland and Linda Thomas of The Villages, Fla.; and three great-grandchildren, Brayla Perry of Cape Elizabeth and Ben and John Perry of Bend, Ore. Survivors also include several nieces and nephews.

There will be a private memorial at a later date.

To share memories of Priscilla or to leave the family online condolences please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

