FALMOUTH – Robert Louis Tanner died peacefully at his summer home in Falmouth with family by his side on Oct. 27, 2021. Dr. Tanner was diagnosed with metastatic cholangiocarcinoma a year before his death.

Born on Nov. 6,1933, in Salisbury Center, N.Y., to Hilton and Vida Davis Tanner. Predeceased by his brother, Wesley, and his stepfather, Kenneth Deuel, Bob came from a large family of aunts, uncles, and cousins by the dozens.

His education began in a “One Room Salisbury Center School House” then to Dolgeville High School, The State University of New York at Cortland, Syracuse University, University of Buffalo Dental School, and Boston University School of Orthodontics. Bob was Maine’s first board-certified orthodontist. He opened a successful practice, Orthodontics Associates, in South Portland, in 1970. While attending dental school, Bob entered the ROTC Program, serving six years in the United States Navy as a lieutenant in the Dental Corps. At an expert level, he was a member of the U.S. Navy competitive pistol team.

An avid outdoorsman and world traveler, he enjoyed many fishing and hunting trips from Maine to Alaska, Canada, and New Zealand. He often shared these experiences with family and friends, including some of his favorites; rafting the Grand Canyon, Moab hiking and biking, his yearly skiing trips out west, as well as helicopter skiing in British Columbia. And always with a camera in his hand to document it all.

In retirement, he took up golf at the Woodlands in Falmouth and Willoughby Golf Club in Stuart, Fla. One of his proudest achievements was winning the Willoughby “Senior-Senior” Club Golf Championship two years in a row.

When he wasn’t with family or on an adventure, you could find him contently working outside or in his basement at one of his workbenches, making golf clubs and creating jewelry for family and friends.

Bob leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Lucy Fortin Tanner; former spouse and mother of sons, Carol Uter Tanner Proctor and her husband Dennis Proctor of Falmouth; sons Craig and his wife Nanette of Scarborough, John and his wife Rachel of Falmouth, Timothy of Alfred and Thomas and his wife Tobin Dominick of Portland and Gloucester Mass.; and six grandchildren, Jacqueline Thibeault and her husband Cameron of Alfred, Heather of Georgia, Sage and Evan of Falmouth, Wyatt and Tegan of Scarborough; and one great-grandson, Fenwick Thibeault of Alfred.

A dedicated flosser, Dr. Tanner, had a favorite quote, “Only floss the ones you want to keep.”

The family is planning a private celebration of life in Maine and a memorial service in Salisbury, N.Y., at a later date.

