AUBURN – Ruth Ann Doak, 65, of Lewiston passed away from a brief battle with lung cancer on Nov. 11, 2021.

We will be celebrating our beloved Mom and Nannie, sharing memories on Nov. 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Keeley’s Banquet Center, 178 Warren Ave. in Portland. Light refreshments will be provided and all are encouraged to wear blue, her favorite color.

For a complete obituary, to sign Ruth’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com.

Guest Book