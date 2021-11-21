PHUKET, Thailand –

William Steven Harmon, died on Oct. 10, 2021 in Phuket, Thailand.

Having grown up on Jordan’s Beach in Scarborough, “Steve’s place of belonging was nature. The mountains, the sea, and his love of animals brought him solace.

He was bright, athletic and artistic. An adventurist, Steve surrounded himself with a like minded tribe of artists, musicians, and nature enthusiasts.

Serving as a longtime merchant seaman, Steve retired to Thailand, his final resting place.

Although having lived worlds away, family and close friends will miss him dearly. May Steve rest with gentle winds and quiet tides.

Steve is predeceased by his parents John and Thelma Harmon of Scarborough.

He is survived by his sister, Judy Williams and her husband Ernie, brother, Jim Harmon and wife Peggy, brother, John Harmon; nieces and nephews; and his companion, Emvika Supol.

A celebration of Steve’s life will be planned at a future date.

