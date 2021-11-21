Police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly stabbing two men at a weekend gathering in Fairfield.

A spokeswoman said the Maine State Police, along with local police, responded to call about a possible stabbing a home on Pratt Road just after 11 p.m. Saturday. They learned two men suffered stab wounds. The pair were transported to area hospitals with injuries that were not life threatening.

Police arrested Alejandro Rivera of Puerto Rico and brought him to the Somerset County Jail. He has been charged with two counts of elevated aggravated assault. A news release did not explain how police identified him as the suspect or provide any additional information about the stabbings. It also did not name the victims.

“This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” Shannon Moss, a spokeswoman for the Maine State Police, said in an email.

State police are asking anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them at 624-7076.

