Peter S. Buck, the cofounder of the Subway restaurant chain and Bowdoin College alum, has died, according to an announcement from the college on Friday.

Bowdoin College spokesman Doug Cook said that Buck, a South Portland native, graduated from the Brunswick college in 1952.

Buck was given an honorary degree from the college in 2008, and The Peter Buck Center for Health and Fitness, a facility on campus that opened in 2009, is named after him.

According to a Bloomberg report on Friday, Buck died at 90-years-old on Nov. 18. The Subway company did not provide the cause of death in a statement, Bloomberg reported.

In 2019, there were roughly 41,600 Subway restaurants worldwide, according to the data website Stastica.

