BOSTON — Anne Simon made two free throws with eight seconds left as the University of Maine women’s basketball team beat Boston University, 59-57, on Sunday afternoon.

The Black Bears (2-3) trailed by one before Maeve Carroll made one of two foul shots with 11 seconds left. She then made a steal and Simon was fouled to give Maine a chance to win.

Simon finished with 26 points, while Carroll had 13 points and 15 rebounds. Bailey Wilborn also had 12 points.

Sydney Johnson scored 12 points, while Riley Childs and Liz Shean each added 11 for Boston University.

AMHERST 60, BATES 54: AnLing Ver had 16 points and 11 assists as the Mammoths (5-0) beat Bobcats (2-1) in Lewiston.

Amherst jumped out to a six-point lead at the half and held on despite scoring just four points in the fourth quarter. Reeya Patel added 13 points and Courtney Resch had 11.

Brianna Gadaleta had 25 points and 12 rebounds for Bates. Meghan Graff added 13 points. Ariana Dalia had nine points and nine rebounds.

COLBY 67, UMASS-BOSTON 57: Chiamaka Ubani scored 12 points as the Mules (5-0) handled the Beacons (1-5) in Waterville.

Keagan Dunbar added 11 points and Caroline Smith 10 for the Mules.

Colby led 57-37 after three quarters following a 24-10 run in the third, and held at least an eight-point lead the rest of the way.

Meg Dixon, Sunny Green and Keriann Farina each had 12 points for the Beacons.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 3, PROVIDENCE 2: Taylor Leech, Jennifer Costa and Mira Seregly all scored as the Black Bears (6-8-1, 4-5-1 Hockey East) jumped out to a 3-1 lead and held off the Friars (4-5-4, 3-4-2) at Orono.

Loryn Porter made 41 saves for UMaine. Ally Johnson had an assist.

Lindsay Bochna and Caroline Peterson scored for Providence.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BOWDOIN 76, UM-PRESQUE ISLE 57: Michael Simonds had 19 points and Xander Werkman added 17 for the Polar Bears (3-1), who beat the Owls (1-5) in the Western New England Tip-Off Tournament consolation in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Werkman scored eight points during a 10-2 run in the second half to help Bowdoin (3-1) pull away.

Griffin Guerrette had 21 points for UMPI.

