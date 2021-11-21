Our final polls for football. The poll reflects games played through Saturday, Nov. 20, was first released at twitter.com/foresports Sunday, include our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and are based solely on my opinion.

Football



1 Cape Elizabeth

2 Portland

3 Scarborough

4 South Portland

5 Cheverus

6 Freeport

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: