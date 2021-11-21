Our final polls for football. The poll reflects games played through Saturday, Nov. 20, was first released at twitter.com/foresports Sunday, include our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and are based solely on my opinion.

Football

1 Cape Elizabeth
2 Portland
3 Scarborough
4 South Portland
5 Cheverus
6 Freeport

