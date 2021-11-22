I thank Mr. Balentine for his contribution to this week’s Thanksgiving day arguments about politics at the Thanksgiving table (Here’s Something: “Rekindle Pilgrims’ pride this Thanksgiving,” Nov. 17).
Yes, it’s so great to see Mr. Balentine remind us of the Pilgrims’ contributions to American culture. The Pilgrims brought to America cultural values like democratic accountability, corporate responsibility and constitutionalism. Yes, he might have forgotten to mention a few of these things in his overheated remarks. But we’ll keep trying for “fair and balanced” coverage – maybe one day he might even read his readers’ comments for once!
Happy Thanksgiving!
Ryan Evans
Portland
