As a part-time resident of Washington County and supporter of 2nd District Congressman Golden, I was disappointed to read that he opposed the much-needed Build Back Better bill because it restores the ability of taxpayers to deduct state and local taxes over $10,000 for federal income tax purposes because he thinks it helps millionaires.
True, it does help those with high income, but it primarily helps millions of non-millionaire Americans, that, like us in Maine, live in states with high income and property taxes. The cap was imposed under Trump’s administration to punish Democratic-leaning states in which many high-income people live.
But the cap also hurts ordinary people and the local communities that depend on the willingness of their residents to pay local taxes needed to support schools and basic municipal services. Perhaps Rep. Golden’s position will lead as he hopes to maintaining the cap on incomes above a certain level. But if it doesn’t, I hope he will reconsider his position because it both threatens the likelihood of passage of the much-needed Build Back Better bill and hurts many Maine non-millionaires and Maine municipalities, including those in the 2nd District.
Robert E. Stevens
Freeport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Only response to drug crisis is to save as many lives as possible
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Building owners should do more to protect birds
-
Arts & Entertainment
Paula Poundstone takes a break from her podcast for three standup shows in Maine
-
Local & State
What’s next for the more progressive Portland City Council?
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Golden’s vote puts him on wrong side of history
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.