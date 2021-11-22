I liked Mike Lowe’s article regarding high school wrestlers who, unlike the participants in every other indoor winter sport, won’t be required to vaccinate against COVID-19 (“Maine officials drop vaccine requirement for high school wrestlers.” Nov.18)

Wrestling is a contact sport.  As the parent of a Maine high school wrestler, I can tell you they give each other skin rashes, etc.  Asking straining athletes to wear a mask is stupid, because those will fall off.  When (not if) masks do rip, the unvaccinated will get sick (or pass it on).  I understand there’s a referee staffing issue. But that’s not a problem; instead, it’s a low-wage question. If you pay a living wage, then people will do the work.

All public high-school students, especially athletes, can be required to be vaccinated.  They’re on contract not to use drugs, so a vaccine could be included.  Anyone who thinks otherwise is welcome to play another sport, especially outdoors.

John Prendergast
Camden

Related Headlines

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles