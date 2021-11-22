The Maine State Police have identified a man found dead in a Hiram driveway early Saturday, but aren’t releasing any information about how he was shot.

State police on Monday identified the man found at 6 Oaks Road as Ian Morris, 18, of Portland.

Police responded to a call reporting a shooting around 1 a.m. Saturday and found a man dead in the driveway. Neighbors said the home is a “party house” and police have often been called to the site.

State police told dispatchers on the radio that a suspect was in custody and a firearm had been recovered, according to a recording of the radio traffic, but they have not confirmed that publicly.

A neighbor said Saturday that she saw the body in the driveway and multiple people in handcuffs outside the home early in the morning.

