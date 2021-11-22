A city review of a discrepancy in the number of ballots recorded on Election Day and in a subsequent recount in a close race for an at-large seat on the Portland City Council has turned up additional missing ballots, though officials say the outcome of the race remains the same.

Roberto Rodriguez is the winner of the at-large race for City Council with 8,560 votes compared to Brandon Mazer’s 8,534, according to a memo from City Clerk Katherine Jones and Acting Corporation Counsel Jen Thompson to the mayor and city council. An additional 14 ballots were deemed “exhausted,” but would not have changed the outcome of the race even if they had all been counted for Mazer.

The memo, which the city shared in a news release Monday, follows what was originally a 36-ballot discrepancy between the number of ballots recorded on Election Day and the number that appeared in a hand recount after the two candidates tied with 8,529 votes each in the ranked-choice race.

Mazer initially was deemed the winner after his name was pulled in a “drawing lots” process, though Rodriguez shortly after requested a recount. Rodriguez prevailed in the recount and was officially named the race’s winner after Mazer conceded Nov. 10.

A review following the recount found an envelope containing 45 auxiliary ballots that had been manually entered into the electronic records and included in the computer totals on Election Day but that had not been counted or tallied by the candidates’ teams during the manual recount on Nov. 9, according to the memo. The envelope was found in one of the ballot boxes.

“For reasons that are not entirely clear, although the envelope with the 45 auxiliary ballots was in the box and located on the counting table for the counting teams to count, the team with that particular box of ballots appears not to have counted them —

perhaps because of a misunderstanding by counters as to whether they should be counted or not,” the memo said. “We attribute this to simple human error.”

Of the 45 ballots, 20 were for Mazer, 11 for Rodriguez and 14 were deemed “exhausted.”

Ultimately, the memo said, the election outcome remains unchanged.

“We hope this overview of the election and recount process and the accounting of the Clerk’s investigation provides some assurance to the Council, the candidates, and the public that the official results and the declared winner of the 2021 at-large race are correct,” it states. “We recognize that the accuracy of our election results and the integrity of our elections processes are foundational to the public trust and to the legitimacy of the City’s representative form of government.

“It was, therefore, critically important to us that those results and processes be fully reviewed and that lingering questions be answered as fully and as transparently as possible.”

