The controversial New England Clean Energy Connect power line could face an existential threat on Monday, at a hearing that will help determine whether a pending law approved by voters on Nov. 2 compels Maine’s Department of Environmental Protection to suspend or revoke the project’s license.

The hearing is taking place amid confusing and rapidly changing circumstances. Most notably, NECEC agreed last Friday to temporary halt construction on the $1 billion transmission corridor – but for reasons not specifically related to the DEP review.

The DEP has been under mounting pressure for months from project opponents to shut down construction while legal and regulatory challenges play out. That pressure intensified on Nov. 2, after Maine voters approved a ballot question designed to block the corridor by a roughly 60-to-40-percent margin.

On Nov. 3, NECEC Transmission and Central Maine Power’s parent company, Avangrid, filed suit in Cumberland County Superior Court. The action seeks a preliminary injunction to keep the law from taking effect, which now is expected to happen around Dec. 19.

On Nov. 5, DEP Commissioner Melanie Loyzim informed NECEC Transmission and CMP that the referendum results represented a change in circumstances for the project’s license.

Loyzim wrote: “(Maine law states) the commissioner may revoke or suspend a license upon making certain findings, including a finding that: ‘There has been a change in condition or circumstance that requires revocation or suspension of a license. I have determined that the referendum result, if certified such that it will become law, represents an additional change in circumstance that may require suspension of the NECEC order.”

Loyzim is already reviewing the NECEC license. On Oct. 19, she conducted a hearing following a Superior Court ruling that the state’s Bureau of Public Lands failed to follow proper procedures for determining whether a lease across one mile of public lands would “substantially alter” those lands.

A month later, Loyzim hasn’t announced a decision. In essence, Monday’s hearing expands the scope of the public lands inquiry.

But the technical details of the hearing have been overshadowed by unexpected events on Friday. After formally certifying the election results as required by law, Gov. Janet Mills wrote to NECEC, asking it to voluntarily stop construction in deference to Maine voters.

Mills strongly endorsed the project and sees it as a needed component in Maine’s fight against climate change. But she’s also running for reelection in 2022, and has been walking a political tightrope, trying to balance her support in the face of growing public resentment with NECEC’s refusal to stand down.

Hours after Mills’ letter was made public, the president and chief executive of NECEC Transmission, Thorn Dickinson, agreed to halt construction pending the outcome of Avangrid’s court action. He reiterated the company’s position, however, that the pending law is unconstitutional and noted the move would put 400 Maine contractors out of work right before the holiday season.

It’s unknown exactly when that court action might come, but a hearing on the injunction request is set for Dec. 15. The status and briefing schedule for the injunction is one topic on Monday’s agenda at the DEP hearing. With the law scheduled to go into effect Dec. 19 – 30 days after Mills certified the election results – opponents expect the judge to decide quickly after the hearing.

Opponents have been calling for months for a stop to construction and have intensified pressure since the election, holding a rally last week outside DEP headquarters in Augusta.

NECEC is designed to bring power from Canadian hydroelectric producer Hydro-Quebec to the New England electric grid through a converter station in Lewiston. The project is being built to help Massachusetts meet clean energy goals and is being paid for by that state’s electric customers.

The 145-mile route is on land owned or controlled by CMP, except for a one-mile patch through Maine public lands near The Forks. The DEP commissioner is also considering whether to suspend the project permit based on an improper lease issued to cross that one-mile stretch.

Two-thirds of the route follows existing CMP power line corridors, some of which are being widened up to 75 feet to accommodate another set of poles. But the corridor passes through a 53-mile stretch of working forest that has been at the center of the controversy. Workers have been clearing trees on that land this year, to the dismay of opponents.

Earlier this month, voters approved the referendum that bans construction of high-voltage power lines in the Upper Kennebec region and requires the Maine Legislature to approve any similar projects statewide retroactively to 2020. It also requires the Legislature, retroactive to 2014, to approve any such projects that use public land by a two-thirds majority.

The day after the election, Avangrid filed its lawsuit to challenge the constitutionality of Question 1. The company also vowed to keep building the power line.

In its complaint, Avangrid said almost $450 million already had been spent on the corridor, more than 80 percent of its right-of-way had been cleared and more than 120 structures had been erected.

Avangrid, CMP and NECEC Transmission are all U.S. subsidiaries of Spanish energy company Iberdrola.

This story will be updated.

