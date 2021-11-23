New Hampshire State Police are looking for a driver involved in a crash on Interstate 95 in Greenland that injured two people from Maine.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on I-95 northbound, where a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox was resting on its side in the left travel lane following a previous rollover incident, police said.
The disabled SUV was struck by a 2014 Toyota Camry driven by a man from Portland. He and a passenger from Westbrook were taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Several witnesses said the operator of the SUV fled the scene on foot, heading east into the woods beside I-95 northbound. New Hampshire state police brought in a K-9 unit to search the area, but did not locate the man.
Anyone with information about the missing driver should contact Trooper Matthew Bailey at [email protected] or (603) 223-4381.
