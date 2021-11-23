BRUNSWICK – Jonathan E. Stavis, 42, died at his home Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.

Jon was born June 28, 1979, in New York City, the son of Dr. Donald M. and Dr. Judith A. Stavis. He grew up in Demarest, N.J., and was a graduate of Northern Valley Regional High School-Demarest, class of ’97, and a graduate of Cornell University, Ithaca, N.Y., class of ’01. He married Suzanne Bolduc, an old friend from his hometown whom he reconnected with many years later, in Sparta, N.J., in 2012.

Formerly of Boston and Astoria, N.Y, Jon relocated to Buxton, Maine, in 2012 with Suzanne right after their wedding, and their family recently moved to Brunswick in 2021. Jon was a software developer and programmer, having worked for several companies. Most notably, he was the proud creator and founder of eMoods, a free application for mood tracking and reporting for users with bipolar, depression, PTSD, and other mental and emotional disorders. The app has gained over 50,000 active users and is known by patients and providers to be a hugely valuable tool in helping people manage their mental health and well-being.

Jon was a past president and member of Toast Masters of the Greater Portland area. He was strong, capable, and passionate about everything he did, which included running (he just recently completed his first half marathon), playing and listening to music, woodworking, writing, and outdoor activities such as gardening, utilizing permaculture practices, chopping wood, and hiking. A true renaissance man, Jon could do anything he set his mind to, everything from becoming a bee-keeper, brewing his own kombucha, plumbing and remodeling a bathroom, yoga, car maintenance, arbory, and most recently bass guitar. His talents were endless! Family, traditions, and relationships were so important to him; he had a huge heart and would go out of his way to help anyone he could. Perhaps most importantly, Jon

was a truly wonderful, loving, and supportive father and husband who adored playing with their two young sons and their dog, Louie.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Stavis of Brunswick; two sons, Luke and Reid Stavis of Brunswick; his parents Dr. Donald and Dr. Judith Stavis of Demarest, N.J.; sister Rebecca Stavis of New York City; and several loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A graveside committal service will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday Nov. 24, 2021, in Cedar Brook Burial Ground, Limington.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to NAMI

(www.nami.org).

