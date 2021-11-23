Helen E. Riddle 1934 – 2021 SHOREWOOD, Ill. – Helen E. (Fenimore) Riddle found her peace Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. She was born to Horace and Elisabeth Fenimore on Dec. 8, 1934, in Jenkintown, Pa. Helen grew up in Jenkintown, Pa. and attended Pennsylvania State University. Having traveled to Colorado and meeting her beloved, she married and raised three children before she and Carson moved back to the east coast and resided in Maine where she fell in love with her community. Having a strong desire to be near ‘her girls’ for her final days, she moved to Illinois where after only five months she passed away peacefully. Helen taught her children to never underestimate the value of a good friend. Some of her favorite days were those spent on the shore with her grandchildren, a friend, or alone with her thoughts. She loved a good book and listening to music; having a dog next to her made it all the better. On any given day you could find her playing tennis with friends; a favorite pastime of hers. Helen worked several jobs over the years, most notably in customer service with L.L.Bean and Bowdoin University. She left her mark all along the way with her kind and outgoing spirit, giving the same of herself to everyone she met. She ‘saved her pennies’ and traveled all over the world telling most about the people she met along the way. Helen took great pride in having experienced some of the most beautiful and remote places on earth. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Carson A. Riddle; her devoted ‘girls’ Rebecca (Gary) Sorenson and Katherine (Don) Londergon, and son, Michael; her cherished grandchildren Leslie, Dawson, Lucy, Jimmy, and Madison; and her dear grand-dogs, Titus and Hogan. We are grateful for the love and support of her friends – she spoke so highly of you all! Her wishes were to be cremated. A private celebration of her life will be held by the sea during the warmer months of early summer.

