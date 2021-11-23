WATERVILLE — A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 95 Monday caused a head-on crash that sent three people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Darren Russell, 60, of Winthrop, attempted to get on I-95 southbound on the Trafton Road exit Monday afternoon, according to Shannon Moss, spokeswoman for the Department of Public Safety. Russell, driving a 2021 Subaru Impreza, turned into the wrong lane of the highway, and was driving left of the double yellow centerline on the ramp — driving up the exit lane of the highway.

At the same time, Joshua Grant, 49, of Waterville, was exiting the highway in a 2018 Chevy Silverado in his proper lane, and struck Russell’s vehicle head-on. Russell, Grant and Grant’s passenger were all taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta with non-life threatening injuries.

Maine State Police were assisted at the scene by the Waterville Fire Department, Waterville Rescue and Delta Ambulance.

