AUBURN — Firefighters quickly extinguished a small fire at a Walgreen’s store on Union Street Tuesday morning that resulted in the arrest of a Sabattus woman, police said.

First responders were dispatched to 61 Union St. shortly after 6 a.m. to the report of a fire outside of the store that had extended into the store, according to Auburn Police Department’s Facebook page.

Sarah Huntington, 32, was charged with arson and aggravated criminal mischief.

She was held Tuesday on $25,000 cash bail at Androscoggin County Jail.

According to the Facebook post, the building sustained some structural damage and significant smoke damage.

Damage estimates were not available at time of the posting. The Office of the State Fire Marshal assisted in the investigation.

