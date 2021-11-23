Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues.  11/30  6:30 p.m.  School Board Workshop  High School

Wed.  12/1  7 p.m.  Town Council Special Meeting  Town Hall

Thur.  12/2  7 p.m.  Recycling Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Wed.  12/1  8 a.m.  Sustainability Committee

Wed.  12/1  5:30 p.m.  Town Council Workshop with Maine Turnpike Authority  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  12/1  7 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall/Zoom

Fri.  12/3  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  11/29  9 a.m.  Dogs and Public Spaces Advisory Committee  929 Highland Ave.

Tues.  11/30  1 p.m.  Board of Health  50 Lydia Lane

Tues.  11/30  5 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commission Workshop

Tues.  11/30  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Tues.  11/30  7 p.m.  Community Development Advisory Committee  496 Ocean St.

Thur.  12/2  10 a.m.  Board of Health  496 Ocean St.

Thur.  12/2  4 p.m.  Affordable Housing Committee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

