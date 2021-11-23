Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues. 11/30 6:30 p.m. School Board Workshop High School

Wed. 12/1 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting Town Hall

Thur. 12/2 7 p.m. Recycling Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Wed. 12/1 8 a.m. Sustainability Committee

Wed. 12/1 5:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop with Maine Turnpike Authority Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 12/1 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom

Fri. 12/3 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee Town Hall/Zoom

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon. 11/29 9 a.m. Dogs and Public Spaces Advisory Committee 929 Highland Ave.

Tues. 11/30 1 p.m. Board of Health 50 Lydia Lane

Tues. 11/30 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commission Workshop

Tues. 11/30 6:30 p.m. City Council

Tues. 11/30 7 p.m. Community Development Advisory Committee 496 Ocean St.

Thur. 12/2 10 a.m. Board of Health 496 Ocean St.

Thur. 12/2 4 p.m. Affordable Housing Committee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

