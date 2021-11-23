Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Tues. 11/30 6:30 p.m. School Board Workshop High School
Wed. 12/1 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting Town Hall
Thur. 12/2 7 p.m. Recycling Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Wed. 12/1 8 a.m. Sustainability Committee
Wed. 12/1 5:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop with Maine Turnpike Authority Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 12/1 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom
Fri. 12/3 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee Town Hall/Zoom
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 11/29 9 a.m. Dogs and Public Spaces Advisory Committee 929 Highland Ave.
Tues. 11/30 1 p.m. Board of Health 50 Lydia Lane
Tues. 11/30 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commission Workshop
Tues. 11/30 6:30 p.m. City Council
Tues. 11/30 7 p.m. Community Development Advisory Committee 496 Ocean St.
Thur. 12/2 10 a.m. Board of Health 496 Ocean St.
Thur. 12/2 4 p.m. Affordable Housing Committee
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
