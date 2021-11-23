BASEBALL

Wander Franco made it to the majors this past season as a 20-year-old and quickly showed the talent to be a star for a long time.

The Rays were impressed enough to invest — at a record-breaking amount — in his future, and are close to finalizing a 10-plus year deal that will guarantee him close to $200 million, the Tampa Bay Times has learned.

The agreement is not finalized, and several details still have to be worked out after Thanksgiving. Several iterations of the deal were exchanged, and the final version is expected to look like this: 11 years for $182 million guaranteed, with a 12th year option and performance bonuses based on MVP award finishes that could push the total value of the deal to $223 million.

If consummated, the final deal will be the largest in Rays history, and for a player with less than one year of service time in the major leagues. It also would be the largest total package for a player with any of Tampa Bay’s pro teams.

Franco, who will turn 21 on March 1, could hit the open market as a free agent in his early 30s.

HOCKEY

NHL: The New Jersey Devils are going to use a third jersey for the first time in franchise history.

The Devils announced that a black sweater with the word `Jersey’ on the front will be used for the first time on Dec. 8 against Philadelphia.

The franchise currently has home and away uniforms. The home sweaters are red and the ones on the road are white. The crest is an encircled NJ with devils’ horns on top of the J. The pants are black.

When they first moved to New Jersey from Colorado in 1982, the Devils’ colors were red, green and white with the team wearing green pants until 1992. They changed to black pants that season and took the green out of the sweater and replaced it with black.

The Devils have used the original jerseys on retro days, but the new black one will be the third jersey for at least the next three years.

The Devils said the black-inspired, red-shadowed design weaves together Jersey pride, Devils history and the state’s professional hockey heritage. The team said the sweater, which has been on the drawing board for three years, is reflective of 90 years of New Jersey hockey history, the last 40 with the Devils carrying the banner.

“The new sweater is inspired by a history of hockey in the Garden State that fans may not be familiar with, and layered with design elements of Devils championship success,” said Devils Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur, who led New Jersey to Stanley Cups in 1995, 2000 and ’03.

The third jersey will have 21 stripes, representing the 21 counties in New Jersey.

• The former player who sued the Chicago Blackhawks alleging the team did nothing when he raised allegations of sexual assault against an assistant coach in 2010 has agreed to mediation in hopes of settling the case.

Kyle Beach’s attorney, Susan Loggans, confirmed the development. She also confirmed the judge in the case had denied her motion to move the case into the discovery phase, which would have opened the way for each side to procure evidence.

Mediation is set to begin in December. Beach is seeking in excess of $50,000 from the team, though the exact amount was not specified. The Chicago Sun-Times first reported the development.

Beach accused video coach Brad Aldrich of sexually assaulting him in 2010 and said the team largely ignored the allegations. An independent review, commissioned by the team in response to two lawsuits as the case exploded in the headlines, showed the Blackhawks badly mishandled Beach’s allegations.

The fallout included top executives losing their jobs in Chicago and stretched to other teams, including Florida, where veteran coach Joel Quenneville – the coach of the Blackhawks at the time – resigned. The NHL fined Chicago $2 million.

Loggans and attorneys for the Blackhawks held settlement talks in early November after the investigation’s findings were released, meeting for about an hour. She said after those discussions that “each side had different viewpoints.”

The investigation found no evidence that owner Rocky Wirtz or his son, chairman Danny Wirtz, were aware of the allegations before the lawsuit was brought to their attention this year. Danny Wirtz in October said he has instructed team attorneys to seek “a fair resolution consistent with the totality of the circumstances.”

Loggans also is part of a second lawsuit against the team by a former high school student whom Aldrich was convicted of assaulting in Michigan after he left Chicago. Talks between both sides are continuing over John Doe 2’s pending lawsuit.

SOCCER

NWSL: Rory Dames resigned as coach of the Chicago Red Stars, and the team said it has launched an independent review of player health and safety and the team’s culture after The Washington Post quoted several players saying Dames was emotionally abusive.

Dames led the Red Stars to the National Women’s Soccer League title game, which Chicago lost on Sunday to the Washington Spirit. Washington won the title under an interim coach after Coach Richie Burke was fired in September for violating the league’s anti-harassment policy. Spirit players had said Burke was verbally abusive.

Dames is the latest of several NWSL coaches to face allegations of misconduct. Lisa Baird resigned as the league’s commissioner on Oct. 1 after two former players came forward with allegations of harassment, including sexual coercion, against North Carolina Courage Coach Raul Riley, who was immediately fired by the Courage.

The league has launched an independent investigation into its handling of abuse claims, and U.S. Soccer, the sport’s governing body, has retained former U.S. Attorney and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates to lead its investigation into abusive behavior and sexual misconduct in women’s professional soccer.

SKELETON

COVID-19: Olympic skeleton slider John Daly has tested positive for COVID-19, potentially complicating his chances of making the U.S. team for the Beijing Games.

Daly isn’t sure if he will be able to compete in the next World Cup race, which is Friday in Igls, Austria. The U.S. primarily is selecting its Olympic team based on international points standings, so missing a race would deny Daly the opportunity to add to his total.

“My focus right now is to heal, regroup and come back with extreme focus,” Daly said Tuesday. “I refuse to give up and I refuse to fail.”

Daly is scheduled to be re-tested on Wednesday. There is a chance he could be cleared in time to race, but he said he’s not overly optimistic of that happening.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Daly said. “Sometimes it’s to teach a lesson or an experience. Maybe it’s to see how hard you’re willing to work for a goal. Either way making the 2022 Olympic team will be an uphill battle, but one I am currently prepared for.”

WRESTLING

WWE: Spectators at a WWE event saw an unexpected bout when a man got past a metal barricade at the Barclays Center and tackled wrestler Seth Rollins to the ground as he was walking away from the ring.

Video posted to social media from “Monday Night Raw” showed fans reacting in disbelief as the man rushed Rollins, bringing him to the ground and grappling with him before Rollins pushed him off and referees held him down.

The New York Police Department said the man was taken into custody at the scene and arrested. He faces charges including attempted assault.

The NYPD said Rollins’ lip was swelling but he refused medical attention at the scene.

WWE said in a statement reported by news outlets that it takes its performers’ safety seriously.