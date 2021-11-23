LEWISTON — Bates outscored visiting University of Southern Maine by 10 points in the final quarter to pull away with the 72-62 win in non-conference women’s basketball action Tuesday night at Alumni Gym.

Meghan Graff paced the Bobcats (3-1) with 18 points and four assists. Brianna Gadaleta followed with 17 and eight rebounds, and Mia Roy put up 13 and five assists. Bates outscored USM 23-12 in the fourth after the game was tied 49-49 after three quarters.

USM (1-4) was led by Amy Fleming with 15 points, six rebounds and three steals. Lewiston High School graduate Victoria Harris had 11 points.

ST. JOSEPH’S 80, MAINE-FARMINGTON 41: Cassandra Stepelfeld scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures as the Monks (3-1) closed out the first half with a 25-8 run and beat the Beavers (4-2) at Standish.

Hannah Talon had 14 points for St. Joseph’s, and Grace Philippon and Jayne Howe scored 12 apiece.

Jaycie Steven led Maine-Farmington with 10 points.

BOWDOIN 62, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 51: Tori Beck had nine of her 12 points, courtesy of three 3-pointers, to spark the No. 13 Polar Bears (6-0) over the Nor’easters (2-5) at Biddeford.

Annie Boasberg added 12 points for Bowdoin and Sela Kay had 10.

Allie Goodman fueled the offense for UNE with 16 points off the bench, and Abby Cavallaro chipped in with 11.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 57, MAINE-AUGUSTA 54: Kyla Greenleaf gave the Seawolves (5-1, 2-0 Yankee Small College Conference) the lead for good with 2:19 to play in overtime as they edged the Moose (3-2, 3-1) at the Augusta Civic Center.

Greenleaf came off the bench and powered the SMCC offense with 17 points, and Hannah Richards and Bailey Whitney added 11 points each.

Tazneji Valencia led UMaine-Augusta with 21 points, and Madeline Suhr had 11 points and grabbed 22 rebounds.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UM-FARMINGTON 92, ST. JOSEPH’S 82: Terion Moss scored 46 points to carry the Beavers (3-1) to a victory over the Monks (1-5) in Standish.

Moss went 7 of 13 on 3-pointers and made all 11 free throws, also adding seven rebounds. Jack Kane chipped in with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Nicholas Curtis posted 27 points for St. Joseph’s, which also got 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists from Ashtyn Abbott. Griffin Foley had 13 and 10 rebounds.

BATES 92, SOUTHERN MAINE 74: The Bobcats (2-2) scored 50 points in the second half to beat the Huskies (3-4) in Lewiston.

Stephon Baxter led Bates with 25 points and six rebounds. Jahmir Primer had 14 points and five assists and Omar Sarr had 12 points, 16 rebounds, an assist and four blocks.

Jacobe Thomas led USM with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists. Cody Hawes finished with 17 and eight rebounds and Chance Dixon scored 15 points.

BOWDOIN 77, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 50: Michael Simonds had 14 of his 21 points in the first half as the Polar Bears (4-1) closed on a 13-2 run to build a 42-22 halftime advantage and handle the host Nor’easters (1-6) at Biddeford.

Cole Hanin had 14 points for Bowdoin, with Taiga Kagitomi adding 13 points and James Mcgowan scoring 11.

Ray Evans led UNE with 11 points.

COLBY 78, BABSON 74: Matt Hannah had 20 points, including eight straight in overtime, as the Mules (4-1) beat the Beavers (4-3) in a nonconference game at Waterville.

Colby trailed by 13 points in the second half before rallying to tie the contest at 59 with the help of four 3-pointers from Noah Tyson, who finished with 21 points. Jack Lawson came off the bench and tossed in 20.

Mitchell Kirsch had 20 points to lead four Babson players in double figures, Colin Bradanese had 16 points and Spencer Cline chipped in with 15 points and David Cross added 13.

CENTRAL CONN. 64, MAINE 56: Tre Mitchell went 9 of 10 from the free-throw line, scoring 12 points to lead the Blue Devils (1-5) over the Black Bears (2-3) at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Davontae Sweatman had 11 points and Jayden Brown and Nigel Scantlebury each had 10.

Stephane Ingo’s 14 points and six rebounds were highs for Maine. LeChaun DuHart and Vukasin Masic put up eight points a piece, with Masic adding six boards and four assists.

MEN’S HOCKEY

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 6, BOWDOIN 1: The Nor’easters (5-1) scored three first-period goals to beat the Polar Bears (0-2) at Biddeford.

Jared Christy had a goal and a pair of assists to lead six scorers for UNE. Jimmy Elser, Jeff Eppright and Daniel Winslow each had a goal and assist, and Ryan Kuzmich and Alexander Vukota also scored.

Cam Berube scored for Bowdoin.

SALEM STATE 4, SOUTHERN MAINE 3: Joe Smith finished off a pass from Billy Falter for the winner with 4:20 to go in regulation as the Vikings (2-4-0) topped the Huskies (2-4-1) at Gorham.

Connor Woolley and Erik Larsson each had first-period goals for Salem State.

Southern Maine got goals from Mathieu Sabourin, Adam Whithers and Tyler Gardiner to grab a 3-2 lead midway through the third period, but Richard Coyle scored the tying goal for the Vikings with 7:16 to play.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

COLBY 4, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Lexi Cafiero scored twice to lift the Mules (3-0-0) over the Huskies (5-4-0) at Waterville.

Meg Rittenhouse found Cafiero to open the scoring in the first period and then finished on a power play in the third. Rittenhouse and Elizabeth Brashich each had a goal for Colby, and Paige Bolyard turned away 17 shots.

Georgie Snow scored for USM on a second-period power-play goal. Haley McKim made 31 saves.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: