KENNEBUNKPORT – A special viewing of a mural not seen by the public for 20 years by Kennebunkport artist Louis Norton and an open house at the Nott House featuring the work of photography students at Kennebunk High School are on tap as Kennebunkport Historical Society takes part in Prelude.

“Louis Norton, a renowned historic painter from Kennebunkport whose artwork is much revered, painted many murals throughout the Port including a special mural at Luques Tavern, now a private home,” said Kennebunkport Historical Society Director Kristin Lewis Haight. She said Prelude sponsors Sarah and Tom Vander Schaaff, new owners of the historic home, have offered to open their doors and invite the public to view the murals as a fundraiser for society.

Norton, originally of Rhode Island, studied at the Academie Julian, in Paris, and came to Kennebunkport in 1906. He built a home at Turbat’s Creek and began to paint in oil and watercolor and later in pastels, according to the Kennebunkport Historical Society.

“We are so excited because they (the murals) have not been seen by the public in nearly 20 years,,” said the society’s historian, Sharon Cummins, “This is a special treat for Kennebunkport.”

The Louis Norton murals in Luques Tavern depict many of the historic tales of Kennebunkport, including shipbuilding, historic war scenes, the Old Port, and more. The tour will be offered 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 2. Groups of six will be scheduled for each 15-minute block between those hours to accommodate social distancing. Masks will be required for everyone. Cost is $25. For tickets, visit KPortHS.com/events.

The historical society partnered with Kennebunk High School students on collaborative photographic interpretation of the historic walking tour. Earlier this semester, the class visited the historic Nott House (aka White Columns) at 8 Maine St., and each student was assigned a different house on the walking tour.

Students were asked to research their property and create an innovative way to view the homes; their art will be on display at White Columns throughout Prelude. The free exhibit kicks off with an open house 6 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 2.

The society’s ongoing art auction, featuring original and printed art donated by local artists including Frank Handlen, B.A. King, Dennis Van Sickle of Studio12Kpt, Bob Bryant, Harry Thompson and others will be on display at the gift shop at White Columns and will close on Dec. 11. To bid, visit www32auctions.com/khs21.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: