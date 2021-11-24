Brian Laundrie, the Florida man who was the only person of interest in the homicide of his fiancée Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, his family’s attorney said Tuesday.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide,” Steve Bertolino told the New York Daily News. “Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”

It was unclear how Laundrie came into possession of a gun or the type of weapon used.

Petito, 22, was reported missing Sept. 11 during the couple’s cross-country road trip. Laundrie, 23, disappeared several days later after he had already returned to his home state of Florida and refused to cooperate with authorities.

Following a large-scale manhunt, Laundrie’s remains were found weeks later in October in Carlton Reserve, a nature preserve in North Port, Florida, in a swampy area that had been previously submerged. He was positively identified using dental records.

Laundrie’s father Chris, who was searching with authorities the day his son’s remains were found, said a notebook was also discovered in the area that could provide insight into the case. A backpack was also found at the scene.

Petito’s remains, meanwhile, were found Sept. 19 in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Authorities said the body had been discarded several weeks earlier. An autopsy determined she had been strangled to death.

While Laundrie was considered the only person of interest in Petito’s killing, the investigation is ongoing.

Richard Stafford, attorney for Petito’s parents Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, told the Daily News that the woman’s family would not be making a statement about Laundrie’s cause of death as part of the cooperation with law enforcement.

“The Schmidt and Petito family has been aware of the circumstances surrounding the suicide of the sole suspect in Gabby’s murder,” Stafford said. “Gabby’s family will not be making a statement at this time due to the request of the United States Attorney’s Office and the Teton County Prosecutor’s Office. The family was asked to not make any comments and let the FBI continue their investigation. The family was also asked to wait for the United States Attorney’s Office to make a determination on whether any additional individuals will be charged. When that determination is made, we will have a statement.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous