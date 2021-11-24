Last night around 8 p.m., when it was good and dark, my doorbell rang. Standing outside, in her squad car’s headlights, was a young, polite Falmouth police officer.

The officer said there had been a somewhat befuddling 911 call from my area, and so they were checking the neighborhood to see that we were all OK.

What an example of Maine’s caring, responsive government. Kudos to the Falmouth police force. They are just plain terrific!

Alexandra McElwaine
Falmouth

