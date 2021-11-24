The state of Maine has opted out of the national affordable health care coverage program and created its own affordable health care coverage system. Using the website, called coverme.gov, to enroll is a disastrous proposition. In my opinion, what is worse is that there is absolutely no knowledgeable help available to correct any incorrect information that is auto-populated by their system.
In my experience, customer service representatives are untrained individuals, working out of their homes, without supervision. They find it necessary to email supervisors while you are on the phone with them to get answers to the most basic questions. Most of the time, the answers don’t come. And these representatives for a Maine health care coverage system are not located in the state of Maine.
Additionally, if you call the medical insurance company in Maine with the hope of their being able to correct inaccurate applicant information, you are told there’s nothing they can do – they have to use the information given to them by coverme.gov.
I am sure there will be many people who want health care coverage who won’t be able to get it, simply because they won’t be able to navigate this new, woefully inadequate system. It is a shameful situation.
Susan Bisbing
Cumberland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Food insecurity in the military says a lot about hunger in America
-
Local & State
Toy Fund founded 72 years ago launches its annual ‘joy drive’
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Maine restaurants should require vaccinations for indoor diners
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Sen. King shouldn’t rush to expand big government
-
Business
The Wrap: Christmas tree shopping just got better
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.