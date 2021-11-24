Despite not living in the 2nd Congressional District, I supported Jared Golden’s candidacy for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. I felt that he would better represent the citizens of Maine than the incumbent Republican.

I was disheartened by his opposition to the Build Back Better bill. I agree that the bill is not ideal but feel that it does address many needs and will greatly improve the lives of most Mainers – especially our children and seniors.

I feel Rep. Golden’s reasoning makes “the perfect the enemy of the possible” and only hope he will find it in his heart to reconsider his vote when the amended bill returns to the House.

Steven Powers

Falmouth

