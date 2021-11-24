Democrats rush to expand failed big government in approving President Biden’s Build Back Better bill, instead of doing diligent work to fix the many failures in the U.S. government, such as:
• A Transportation Security Administration with an 80 percent, or higher, failure rate in detecting tests of potential weapons smuggled through the system.
• A National Security Agency that Edward Snowden has proven to illegally spy on U.S. citizens.
• A politicized Internal Revenue Service whose then-director, Lois Lerner, was held in contempt over testimony on how she targeted her administration’s opposition political party.
• A federal attorney general who directs the FBI to target citizens who protest their local school boards.
These are recent events, but look back further at the failed War on Poverty, the War on Drugs and other big federal initiatives, including Social Security and Medicare, whose trust funds are both scheduled to run out of money in the next 12 years, Forbes’ Graison Dangor has reported.
Hopefully Sen. Angus King will not fall victim to big government hubris and will stop the rush to expand government that makes us poorer by misallocating economic resources; discriminates against us by issuing massive regulations that only the rich can navigate, and divides us with numerous mandates that inflame one over the other while doling out favors to some, causing displeasure among those who feel “left out.”
Timothy Michalak
Cumberland Center
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Food insecurity in the military says a lot about hunger in America
-
Local & State
Toy Fund founded 72 years ago launches its annual ‘joy drive’
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Maine restaurants should require vaccinations for indoor diners
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Sen. King shouldn’t rush to expand big government
-
Business
The Wrap: Christmas tree shopping just got better
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.