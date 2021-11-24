ORLANDO, Fla. – Robert “Bob” Edward Marsh, 89, of Orlando, Fla. passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. He was born on April 13, 1932 in Rochester, N.H. and served honorably in the United States Coast Guard.

Bob lived in Sanford, Maine from 1973 until he moved to Orlando, Fla. in 2019 to be closer to his daughters.

He bought property on RTE 109 and raised trout and salmon there which he sold to local restaurants and also to clients to stock their ponds. Bob loved to work out at the YMCA in Sanford and after retiring from John Hancock he worked there part time. He also had a beloved Husky, Nicky, for many years whom he adopted from the local animal shelter.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Vicki L. Saulter (husband Willie Saulter), daughter, Sandi M. Paul (husband Scott Paul); grandson, Travis Paul (wife Halie Paul); great-granddaughters, Carlie and Chloe; nephew Douglas, niece Cheryl, niece Peggy, niece Terry, niece Sandy, nephew Dickie; and other extended family and friends; Bob’s significant other, Margareta Claesson and her children, Stefan Claesson (wife Kate Claesson) and Ingrid Claesson (husband Ed); extended family, Anders, Daniel, Joel (wife Sarah) and Nicklas; Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Ithiel Marsh; sister, Eva Mae Wilson, brother, Herbert Marsh; and nephew, Michael Wilson.

Bob requested not to have a funeral. Celebrations of his life will be held in Maine and Florida at later dates.

For further information please contact Sandi Paul at [email protected]

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to one of Bob’s

favorite charities:

Doctors Without Borders at https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/secure/donate or:

Habitat for Humanity at https://www.habitat.org or:

your local animal shelter

