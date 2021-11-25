Fire crews responded to a blaze reportedly involving explosions from oxygen tanks in Oxford County early Thanksgiving morning.
Just after midnight, firefighters were called to 467 Oxford St. in Paris after reports of heavy flames from a one-story residential home “involved with multiple explosions from (oxygen) tanks,” according to a tweet from Lakes Region Maine Fire and Rescue News, which reports on fires in Cumberland County and surrounding areas.
Crews from West Paris, Oxford, Norway, Poland and Pace Ambulance responded to the scene.
The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the fire but could not provide any additional information late Thursday, including whether there were any injuries or if anyone was home at the time of the fire.
Crews reportedly extinguished the fire just after 3 a.m., according to the Lakes Region fire news report.
