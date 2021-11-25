It remains unclear if his little piggy cried, “Wee, wee, wee,” all the way home, but Aaron Rodgers went to great lengths Wednesday to refute reports that he was suffering from “COVID toe.”

The Green Bay Packers’ quarterback has a fracture in his left pinkie toe, he clarified in a Zoom media session. To prove the injured area was not afflicted with COVID-related “lesions,” as he put it, Rodgers hoisted his bare foot up to the camera and showed off five dermatologically healthy-looking digits.

“Oh, there’s no lesions whatsoever. Oh, what a surprise,” Rodgers said sarcastically. “No, that’s actually called disinformation, when you perpetuate false information about an individual. I have a fractured toe.”

Rodgers said he suffered the injury during a 10-day isolation period mandated by NFL protocols, after he tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month while unvaccinated. He hurt his toe while “trying to ramp up my conditioning,” Rodgers said, and he only discovered the severity of the injury when he was allowed back into the Packers’ training facility, where he got an X-ray examination. That took place a day before Green Bay’s Week 10 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks; after being forced to sit out a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs the week before, Rodgers made a solid return in a win despite limited preparation.

During a Week 11 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Rodgers played well but left briefly to get treatment. “It’s very, very painful,” he said after the game, declining to specify what ailed him. “I got stepped on in the first half, and that kind of activated all the symptoms that I was having.”

Rodgers followed that with his weekly Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” during which the hosts tried to pin him down on the exact nature of his injury. Referring to a postgame comment he made that his issue was “a little worse than turf toe,” Rodgers explained that he had had that injury in the past and knew all too well that “the problem with turf toe is that it’s that joint in your big toe, and it is very painful.” He added, “So naturally, I am leading people to understand that if it’s worse than turf toe – there must be some sort of bone issue.”

Later in the banter-filled interview, while discussing his return to the Packers following his isolation, Rodgers said, “I’m thankful that I felt good in just a few days, and didn’t have any lingering effects, other than the COVID toe.” He immediately broke into a broad grin as McAfee exclaimed: “We did it! We got the (expletive) answer.” McAfee then led a round of joking about how else Rodgers may have injured his toe.

Despite the lighthearted tone of the segment and Rodgers’ earlier remark about his injury being a “bone issue,” some media platforms reported his “COVID toe” comment at face value. In Wednesday’s media session, Rodgers appeared to take aim at the Wall Street Journal and asserted that he expected an apology.

As for how much of an issue his fractured pinkie toe may be for him the rest of the season, Rodgers told reporters: “It’s just about pain management. There’s surgical options, as well, that wouldn’t involve missing time.”

He added that he would “definitely look at all options over the (Packers’ Week 13) bye and decide what would be best to make sure that I get to the finish line.”

“I don’t plan on missing any time,” he said.

Rodgers appeared irked that some apparently missed his joke, but he made it clear that with his Packers (8-3) very much in the Super Bowl chase, he intends to put his best foot forward.

