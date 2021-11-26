Sophomore women’s soccer player Ashley Sabatino of Scarborough has been selected to the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District team, selected by CoSIDA. Sabatino attends Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Virginia.
Sabatino was named to the District 5 team, made up of schools from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
A first team All-ODAC selection this year, Sabatino is a health and physical education major with a 3.97 GPA. She is a member of the ODAC All-Academic team, and the dean’s list. Sabatino led the Eagles in goals with eight, and in points with 19 this year.
By being chosen for Academic All-District, Sabatino advances to the Academic All-America ballot.
