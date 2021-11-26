A 3-pointer by Trinity Hardy sparked a game-ending 8-0 run as Army outlasted Maine in double overtime for an 87-81 women’s basketball victory Friday in West Point, New York.

Maine (2-4) rallied from a 14-point deficit in the second half and was in position to win the game in regulation when a reverse layup by Alba Orois with two seconds left gave the Black Bears a 70-68 lead. Sabrina Hunter tied it, however, with a layup at the buzzer.

Maine also led by five in the first overtime before Army (3-2) fought back with a layup by Hunter and a three-point play by Alisa Fallon.

Orois led Maine with 21 points and seven assists. Anne Simon had 19 points and six steals, Maeve Carroll added 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Bailey Wilborn scored 14 points.

Kate Murray paced Army with 21 points.

(1) SOUTH CAROLINA 79, ELON 38: Aliyah Boston scored 12 points and blocked three shots, and the Gamecocks (7-0) routed the Phoenix (4-1) in Columbia, South Carolina.

(6) BAYLOR 62, ARIZONA STATE 52: NaLyssa Smith scored 17 points with 12 rebounds and the Bears (5-1) defeated the Sun Devils (2-4) in the Cancun Challenge in Mexico.

(18) SOUTH FLORIDA 57, (7) STANFORD 54: Sydni Harvey’s 3-pointer from the wing with 2.8 seconds left lifted the Bulls (5-2) over the Cardinal (4-1) in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship at Nassau, Bahamas.

Led by Harvey’s 15 points, South Florida posted its second victory over a top-10 opponent this week and only the third overall for the program.

(9) ARIZONA 75, DEPAUL 68: Cate Reese scored 19 points and the Wildcats (6-0) edged the Blue Demons (42) at St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

KENT STATE 75, (19) UCLA 69: Lindsey Thall scored 20 points, Casey Santoro made 7 of 8 from the free-throw line in the final 76 seconds and the Golden Flashes (4-0) beat the Bruins (3-1) in the Gulf Coast Showcase at Estero, Florida.

MISSOURI STATE 76, (24) VIRGINIA TECH 68: Jasmine Franklin scored 21 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and went 9 of 10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to lead the Bears (4-1) to win over the Hokies (5-1) in the San Juan Shootout at San Juan, Puerto Rico.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(3) PURDUE 97, OMAHA 40: Zach Edey scored 20 points in 16 minutes, and the Boilermakers (6-0) pounded the Mavericks (1-5) in West Lafayette, Indiana.

DAYTON 74, (4) KANSAS 73: Mustapha Amzil hit a running jumper in the lane at the buzzer, and the Flyers (3-3) upset the Jayhawks (4-1) in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

David McCormack of Kansas blocked Malachi Smith’s layup with 3 seconds left. Amzil picked up the loose ball, and his shot went off the rim and backboard before going in.

(6) BAYLOR 75, MICHIGAN STATE 58: James Akinjo scored 15 points and the Bears (7-0) blew the game open after halftime to beat Spartans (5-2) in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

(15) TENNESSEE 80, TENNESSEE TECH 69: Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored eight of his 12 points during a key second-half spurt and the Volunteers (4-1) turned back the Golden Eagles (2-4) in Knoxville, Tennessee.

(22) UCONN 70, VCU 63: R.J. Cole scored 26 points and Isaiah Whaley hit two late 3-pointers in his return to the lineup, helping the Huskies (6-1) beat the Rams (3-4) in overtime for third place at the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

FOOTBALL

(17) IOWA 28, NEBRASKA 21: Spencer Petras plunged 2 yards for a touchdown with 2:58 left, and the Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) came back from a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to beat Cornhuskers (3-9, 1-8) in Lincoln, Nebraska.

(22) SAN DIEGO STATE 27, BOISE STATE 16: Backup quarterback Jordon Brookshire led San Diego State to 24 unanswered points after replacing Lucas Johnson late in the first half, and the Aztecs (11-1, 7-1) claimed the Mountain West’s West Division title with a victory over the Broncos (7-5, 5-3) in Carson, California.

The Aztecs, who have never had a 12-win season, will host the Mountain West title game next Saturday against Air Force or Utah State.

