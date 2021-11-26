NEW HIRES

The Gulf of Maine Research Institute has hired Janet Duffy-Anderson as its new chief scientific officer. Duffy-Anderson is trained as a fisheries research biologist and marine ecosystem ecologist. She previously worked at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Alaska Fisheries Science Center.

Mission Broadband has announced the recent hire of Jeffrey Rogers as director of strategic initiatives. Rogers, of Westbrook, joins the company from Covetrus, where he held leadership roles in analytics, strategic accounts, growth initiatives and commercial operations.

Northern Light Primary Care in Hampden has hired Dr. Alisa Cleary to the practice. Cleary specializes in family medicine and addiction medicine.

Internet service provider Otelco has hired several employees at its New Gloucester office. Diana Snow has joined the company as a director of service delivery. Snow, of Scarborough, brings 22 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. Tracy Belanger has been hired as an outside plant schedule coordinator. Belanger, of Brunswick, worked for the past two decades at Consolidated Communications as a dispatch supervisor.

Matthew Kasper has been hired by Otelco as a residential sales director. Kasper, of Scarborough, brings 15 years of experience at U.S. Cellular as director of sales. Tyler Rocheleau has joined the company as a sales support representative. Rocheleau, of Raymond, brings experience in sales. Bernard Roderick has been hired as a sales account executive. Roderick, of Oakland, previously worked at FairPoint Communications as an account executive and manager.

William Lester has been hired by Otelco as an outside plant level 2 technician in its Gray office. Lester, of Biddeford, brings 15 years of experience as a field technician and maintenance tech for Spectrum. Darren Brawn joined the firm’s Bangor office as a technical support technician. Brawn, of Corrina, previously worked as a service technician at U.S. Cellular. Emily Valli was hired as a talent acquisition specialist in Bangor. Valli lives in Knox and previously worked at Unity College.

Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution has announced several new hires. Jeff Rieck has joined as vice president, compliance manager. Stephanie Emery joined its Biddeford branch as a customer relationship officer. Mikhaela Helm was hired as the assistant manager of customer care at its operations center. Andrew Mockler was hired as a marketing officer. Christopher Wieninger was hired as a customer relationship officer at its Scarborough branch.

AWARDS AND RECOGNITION

Merita McKenzie, physical education teacher and coach at Lyseth Elementary School, was recognized by the Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance with its Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year Award. McKenzie has dedicated her life to helping kids in Portland get active and develop healthy lifelong habits.

Tom Cole of Better Homes and Gardens The Masiello Group in Brunswick was recognized with the State Realtor of the Year Award. Cole, a Realtor for more than 21 years, was former president of the Maine Association of Realtors. He currently serves on the board of directors for the association and the Maine Real Estate Information System, Inc.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

The University of New England board of trustees has elected the following new board members:

Jim Brady is a former Olympic and America’s Cup sailor turned real estate developer. Brady is president and director of Fathom Companies in Portland.

Justin Schair brings experience in business, journalism and politics. Schair is co-founder of the Casco Passage companies and a partner with Matrix Private Capital Group.

Jean Ginn Marvin is a former Maine House representative and a Cape Elizabeth town councilor. Marvin is the innkeeper and co-owner of the Nonantum Resort in Kennebunkport.

Ford Reiche is co-founder and chief executive of Safe Handling Inc. in Auburn. He retired in 2009. He has been recognized as a Maine Small Business Person of the Year and Maine Large Business Leader of the Year.

Brock Haverly-Johndro is a student at the University of New England School of Pharmacy. A member of the Class of 2022, he was named student trustee representing the Portland campus.

Kaitlyn Quirk, a health, wellness and occupational studies major in the Class of 2022, was named student trustee representing the Biddeford campus.

