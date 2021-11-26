I’m fully vaccinated. I’ve had my booster. I still wear a mask in stores. I avoid crowds. I get food to go. But I get queasy when I see the vaccine jab-a-thons during TV news reports.

To the networks, I say: “Please find other ways of making your point (so to speak).”

Harley Marshall
Portland

