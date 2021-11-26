What’s happened to Norman Rockwell’s world of goodness, innocence and goodwill?

Norman Rockwell’s “Freedom from Want” illustrates a poster created by the Office of War Information to motivate the civilian workforce during World War II. Richard W. Strauss/National Museum of American History, Smithsonian Institution

We’ve strayed light-years from that ethos and, regretfully, we’ll never get it back, given the culture wars enabled by the supposed marvel of the internet, the lightning speed of communications and the echo chambers of media not beholden to truth.

What would Mr. Rockwell find worthy of drawing today?

Bob LeMieux
Yarmouth

