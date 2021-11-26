What’s happened to Norman Rockwell’s world of goodness, innocence and goodwill?

We’ve strayed light-years from that ethos and, regretfully, we’ll never get it back, given the culture wars enabled by the supposed marvel of the internet, the lightning speed of communications and the echo chambers of media not beholden to truth.

What would Mr. Rockwell find worthy of drawing today?

Bob LeMieux

Yarmouth

