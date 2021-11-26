What’s happened to Norman Rockwell’s world of goodness, innocence and goodwill?
We’ve strayed light-years from that ethos and, regretfully, we’ll never get it back, given the culture wars enabled by the supposed marvel of the internet, the lightning speed of communications and the echo chambers of media not beholden to truth.
What would Mr. Rockwell find worthy of drawing today?
Bob LeMieux
Yarmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record
Faith Notes: For those who mourn
-
Times Record
The Conversation: Prayer apps are flooding the market, but how well do they work?
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough council approves purchase of new fire truck
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough Public Library plans to put expansion bond on November 2022 ballot
-
Times Record
Four Sundays of Advent at First Congregational Church in Wiscasset
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.