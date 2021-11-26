LOS ANGELES — Reggie Jackson scored 21 points and the Los Angeles Clippers got back on track with a 107-96 victory over the lowly Detroit Pistons on Friday.

After dropping three of four games, the Clippers never trailed against Detroit.

Jackson missed his first five shots but was 8 of 14 the rest of the way. Terance Mann added 16 points and tied a career high with 10 rebounds. Eric Bledsoe had 15 points after scoring 15 combined in his previous four games.

Jerami Grant had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Detroit, which has dropped five straight. Trey Lyles added 13 points.

Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension after being involved in an altercation with the Lakers’ LeBron James and had four points and 10 rebounds.

Bledsoe scored 11 straight points in the first quarter to help the Clippers take a 13-4 lead. They extended their advantage to 64-40 at halftime and led by 29 midway through the third quarter.

NOTES

PELICANS: Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in full team activities, the club announced, but there remains no specific timetable on when the 2019 top overall draft choice will play.

The upgrade in Williamson’s status came after he underwent imaging Wednesday on his right foot, which he fractured during an offseason workout. Dr. Richard Ferkel of Southern California Orthopedic Institute and Dr. Scott Montgomery of Ochsner Health subsequently studied Williamson’s scans before he was cleared for expanded work in practice.

The Pelicans lost 16 of their first 20 games without Williamson, an All-Star last season who led New Orleans with 27 points per game. New Orleans was playing at Utah on Friday night in the first of three road games in four days.

CAVALIERS: Rookie forward Evan Mobley could return to the lineup sooner than expected after missing less than two weeks because of a sprained right elbow.

Mobley got hurt on Nov. 15 against Boston. At the time, the Cavs estimated he could out for as long as one month. However, the No. 3 overall pick has made quick progress and is listed as probable for Saturday’s game against the Orlando Magic.

Mobley averaged 14.6 points and 8.0 rebounds in his first 15 games. He’s been equally effective on defense, averaging 1.6 blocks and being amongst the league’s leaders in contested shots.

