SANFORD – Sureshbhai Rambhai Patel, 66, of Sanford, died on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at the Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford.

Sureshbhai was born on June 1, 1955 to Rambhai and Ukiben in Puni, India where he grew up and attended local schools. Even though he only went to school until sixth grade, he was highly intelligent and was always eager to learn new skills.

Sureshbhai was the youngest of 10 siblings. He was extremely caring and had a great sense of humor. He was a farmer in India who was very passionate and proud of his work. Being the youngest child, he was very close to his parents.

Sureshbhai married his beloved wife Kamlaben at the age of 23. In 2001, at the age of 46, he moved to the United States to pursue promising opportunities for his family. He quickly adapted to the new culture and new language. He worked very hard for many years at the Spencer Press (R R Donnelly) until it shut its doors. He worked long hours both days and nights to provide for his family and educate his children. He passed his strong work ethic onto all of his children. He taught them all how to drive and encouraged them to get their driver’s licenses and jobs from a young age. He made many friends and was loved by all.

Sureshbhai enjoyed gardening and home remodeling. He loved watching Bollywood movies and listening to traditional music. He also loved travelling to India and meeting his extended family back home.

Sureshbhai was very family-oriented man who put his heart and soul into raising his children and giving them a better future. He really loved playing and spending time with his granddaughters. He enjoyed driving his cars and was proud to have owned houses in the USA as well as in India. Sureshbhai was an inspiration and motivational factor to his family who taught many life learning lessons to his children.

Sureshbhai was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in June 2020. He was a warrior who fought very hard against cancer. He went through many aggressive treatments to help battle his illness. He was very persistent and continued to fight against all odds and had a tremendous desire to live a healthy life. Sureshbhai was always joyful, funny and full of life. Even though there were a lot of ups and downs in his life, he always stayed strong and courageous and fought for his life until the very end. Sureshbhai is a hero for his family. His life and legacy is very strong and will continue to live on in each member of his family forever.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 43 years, Kamlaben Patel; four children, Bhavna, Manisha, Mayuri, Anand, daughter-in-law Mona, son-in-law Shailesh; four granddaughters, Nidhi, Rianna, Ilenia, Aryanna; four siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation and prayers will be held on Sunday, Nov. 28 from 10:00 to 12:00 p.m. at the Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home located at 580 Main Street in Springvale. Cremation will take place at 1:00 p.m. at the Brooklawn Memorial Park Crematory, located at 2002 Congress Street in Portland.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

﻿

Guest Book