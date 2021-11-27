A Caribou woman was rescued at Aroostook State Park on Friday after she slipped and fell nearly 40 feet down a vertical drop.
Zara Gillis, 37, was hiking with her sister and two children on a trail to the south peak of the Presque Isle park when she slipped on a snowy area about half a mile into the trail, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
Officials said Gillis suffered a possible broken hip, facial lacerations and was unable to walk.
Game Warden Alan Dudley arrived at around 3 p.m. and requested a helicopter to lift Gillis out of the park, but the Maine Forest Service and National Guard were unable to respond because of snow and wind.
Snow started falling around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou. The area received 5 to 6 inches of snow overall.
A team of seven game wardens and rescue personnel carried Gillis out of the park in a litter, officials said.
The rescue lasted around an hour and a half, and Gillis was transported to the Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital.
