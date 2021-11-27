A Caribou woman was rescued at Aroostook State Park on Friday after she slipped and fell nearly 40 feet down a vertical drop.

Zara Gillis, 37, was hiking with her sister and two children on a trail to the south peak of the Presque Isle park when she slipped on a snowy area about half a mile into the trail, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. 

Officials said Gillis suffered a possible broken hip, facial lacerations and was unable to walk. 

Game Warden Alan Dudley arrived at around 3 p.m. and requested a helicopter to lift Gillis out of the park, but the Maine Forest Service and National Guard were unable to respond because of snow and wind.

Snow started falling around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou. The area received 5 to 6 inches of snow overall. 

A team of seven game wardens and rescue personnel carried Gillis out of the park in a litter, officials said. 

The rescue lasted around an hour and a half, and Gillis was transported to the Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
maine department of inland fisheries and wildlife, presque isle maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles