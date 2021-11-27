Hate mongers have distracted us from the importance of progress in our state. Their disdain for Central Maine Power is so distasteful it is stunning.
This NECEC, New England Clean Energy Connect, should go on. Electricity made from clean sources, where there is great potential – namely. Hydro-Quebec – should be allowed.
Vehement hate mongers, stopping opportune grid growth during a global climate crises, are shameful!
Naysayers have a problem for every solution.
Ann Ardito-Smith
Augusta
