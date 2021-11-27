Concerning the Maine State Police 2019 Trooper of the Year Award that was presented to Cpl. John Darcy: I personally give him full credit for being extremely intuitive in his capacity as a Maine state trooper. He instinctively pulled over drivers who were about to break Maine law before they had a chance to do so. Per a federal judge, all for naught. The gentleman is just the kind of state trooper I want to patrol my highways in Maine.

The unkind Press Herald Editorial Board, who wrote the Nov. 18 editorial (“Our View: Maine State Police have a racial profiling problem”), had their say, but I believe the gentleman who followed up on that editorial Nov. 20 (“Letter to the editor: Editorial Board unfair to Maine State Police”). The author, ex-Maine State trooper Gary Phillips, held on to the right approach.

Thanks to all of our Maine State Police for just being there every day and patrolling our roads within the capacity that you were hired for.

Richard Lamy

Saco

