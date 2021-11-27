Concerning the Maine State Police 2019 Trooper of the Year Award that was presented to Cpl. John Darcy: I personally give him full credit for being extremely intuitive in his capacity as a Maine state trooper. He instinctively pulled over drivers who were about to break Maine law before they had a chance to do so. Per a federal judge, all for naught. The gentleman is just the kind of state trooper I want to patrol my highways in Maine.
The unkind Press Herald Editorial Board, who wrote the Nov. 18 editorial (“Our View: Maine State Police have a racial profiling problem”), had their say, but I believe the gentleman who followed up on that editorial Nov. 20 (“Letter to the editor: Editorial Board unfair to Maine State Police”). The author, ex-Maine State trooper Gary Phillips, held on to the right approach.
Thanks to all of our Maine State Police for just being there every day and patrolling our roads within the capacity that you were hired for.
Richard Lamy
Saco
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Loretta A. Nichols
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Georgia (Roy) Eustis
-
Boston Celtics
Celtics rally from 24 points down, but lose to Spurs
-
Business
Merck COVID pill effective, but experts will review safety, FDA says
-
Sports
NHL roundup: Ovechkin notches hat trick as Capitals stop Panthers
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.