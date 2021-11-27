Eric “Andy” Dow Anderson was a longtime friend of the Press Herald Toy Fund, one of the faithful readers who sent a donation each year without fail.

“He made sure that was on our Christmas list,” said his wife, Maryann Anderson.

HOW TO HELP To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112. Names of donors will be published in the Press Herald, the Sun Journal and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous. For more information, call 207-791-6672 or email: [email protected]

Anderson was well-known in the Portland area as a musician and teacher. A Deering High School graduate and U.S. Navy veteran, he earned a master’s degree from the University of Maine and became an educator, teaching automotive technology at what would later become Southern Maine Community College

He played tuba and trombone in many bands, including the Masons, Shriners, S.D. Warren Band, Chandler’s Band, Hofbrau German Band, Port City Philharmonic Jazz Band and Doc’s Banjo Band. He started TubaChristmas in Maine in 1997.

He also volunteered with the Falmouth Fire Department and enjoyed restoring antique automobiles.

Anderson was among the familiar Press Herald readers who donated for many years to the annual toy fund, which uses the donations to buy gifts for thousands of Maine children who might otherwise receive none because of hardships facing their families.

And he liked inspiring others to give, too. During musical performances around the holidays, he would sometimes remind the audience to remember the children who aren’t as fortunate.

“Around this time, he was a musician and he played at different places and he mentioned that,” Maryann Anderson said. “He was a likable person. He talked to everybody.”

And he is still inspiring others to give. When Anderson died in February at the age of 83, his family asked that donations be made in his memory to the toy fund in lieu of flowers. Several checks in his memory were among the first donations to arrive this year.

“That’s wonderful,” his wife said. “This was on the top of his list.”

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

In honor of our parents who taught us the value of helping others. Christopher & Christine Newell $200

Loving aunt of the “12C’s” $30

Maynard & Judith Bean $50

Flora & Walter Perkins $100

In memory of Eleanor Joy $2,500

Happy Holidays! The Eckersley-Ray Family $250

Eileen Reynolds $100

David Manyan $100

In loving memory of Joyce Chadwick and Maria Curtis $100

In memory of Allison Broadbent Beahm, from Mom & Dad $100

In loving memory of David Poirier, donating for nearly 60 years, from Shirley $25

In memory of Eunice Fraser, former Bath kindergarten teacher, from Catherine Tait $100

Your kindness and efforts make the world a better place for us all, Karen & Chuck Strandberg $100

In memory of my great-grandparents, Irvin & Rachel Cyr. Love, Grady Dudley $20

Happy Holidays! $50

Susan Robinson $50

In memory of my parents, Robert and Norma Foster, from Dot Kelleher $100

Happy Holidays! $30

Anonymous $300

Charlie and Margie Emmons $250

Anonymous $500

In loving memory of Babe, Podge and Mary $100

In memory of Granna Hilly & Woodie $100

Anonymous $500

Janet Carper $200

Happy Holidays!!! From the Southern Maine Labor Council $500

In loving memory of Anita & Edward Ventura and Barbara Pepper from Ann & Dale $25

Greg & Debbie Tait $50

John & June McClean $100

Pam Ferland $100

Art & Carol Dresser $100

TOTAL TO DATE: $29,825.

