PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid returned Saturday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing nine games because of COVID-19 protocols.
The four-time All-Star hadn’t played since Nov. 6, with the 76ers going 2-7 without him. Embiid is averaging 21.4 points and 9.6 rebounds in 10 games this season. He also sat out on Nov. 1 against Portland to rest.
Philadelphia Coach Doc Rivers said before the game that Embiid would be a game-time decision. The star center went through his normal pregame routine, then received a raucous standing ovation from the fans during introductions.
Embiid is one of four 76ers to be sidelined this season as part of the NBA’s health and safety protocols, along with Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Panel approves bid to demolish Wright Brothers’ first bike shop
-
Nation & World
Russia jails five people over coal mine disaster that killed 51
-
Politics
Chris Christie aims to shape future for Republican Party and for himself
-
Religion and Values
Hanukkah’s darker origins feel more relevant in time of rising antisemitism, intense interest in identity
-
Sports
Girls hockey: Teams hit the ice as season gets set to begin
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.