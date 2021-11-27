BUCKSPORT — A proposed salmon farm located at the site of the former Verso paper mill in Bucksport has not started construction despite receiving the necessary permits two years ago.
A spokesperson for the company, Whole Oceans – which proposed the land-based aquaculture facility located on 100 acres along the Penobscot River – could not provide an update on when construction would start, the Bangor Daily News reported Friday.
The project received permits from the Bucksport Planning Board and approval from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection in 2019. In 2020, the company bought a second plot of land at the old mill site that it said meant it needed to review its plans.
“Aquaculture at this level is complex, and the addition of (the second parcel) creates even more opportunities that must be considered,” Michael Thompson, a senior project coordinator, said at the time. “So, while you may not see a shovel in the ground yet, know that our team is working hard to develop the best designs that will result in a world-class facility for Bucksport and the state of Maine.”
Bucksport Code Enforcement Officer Luke Chiavelli told the newspaper he had not received any applications related to construction on the second plot. The current approvals are valid for five years.
The company is in compliance with permits and has paid its taxes, Susan Lessard, the Bucksport town manager, told the newspaper.
“We’re not going to tell them how to run their show,” she said.
She said the company told her they were in the process of hiring a new CEO and there have been multiple previous changes in the company’s leadership in the past three years, the newspaper reported.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Channel migrant deaths: Smugglers net millions per kilometer
-
College
Top 25 football/basketball: Michigan finally beats Ohio State, advances to Big Ten championship game
-
Nation & World
Can Biden find the right balance on immigration?
-
Business
East Coast herring fishery will be shut down until 2022
-
Local & State
No construction on proposed Bucksport salmon farm despite greenlight
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.