BASEBALL

The Boston Red Sox signed Michael Wacha to a $7 million, one-year deal, adding the right-hander to a rotation that lost Eduardo Rodriguez in free agency.

Wacha, 30, was 3-5 with a 5.05 ERA last season for Tampa Bay. He is 63-48 with a 4.14 ERA in nine major league seasons, also playing for the Cardinals and Mets.

• The New York Mets bolstered their lineup with three free-agent deals, adding speedy center fielder Starling Marte to go along with outfielder/first baseman Mark Canha and All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar.

Marte’s four-year contract is worth $78 million, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contracts are pending physicals and haven’t been announced by the team.

• The Seattle Mariners acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier in a trade with the San Diego Padres.

The move cost Seattle two minor leaguers, but it addresses one of the team’s biggest needs entering the offseason; adding a middle infielder to pair with shortstop J.P. Crawford.

The Padres acquired left-handed reliever Ray Kerr and outfielder Corey Rosier.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Diogo Jota scored twice and Liverpool turned up the pressure on Premier League leader Chelsea by coasting to a second successive 4-0 victory at home, overpowering Southampton.

GERMANY: Erling Haaland scored on his return from injury and Borussia Dortmund won 3-1 at Wolfsburg to stay two points behind Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich, which defeated Arminia, 1-0.

Dortmund hosts Bayern next Saturday.

U.S. WOMEN: Ashley Hatch scored her first international goal just 24 seconds into the match, and Rose Lavelle and Lindsey Horan added second-half goals as the United States won 3-0 against Australia in Sydney.

GOLF

DP WORLD TOUR: South African golfer Thriston Lawrence won the Joburg Open in Johannesburg after the third round was abandoned because of bad weather, meaning the result was called after 36 holes of the inaugural event on the DP World Tour.

The event was reduced to a 54-hole tournament late Friday to help non-South African resident players, caddies and support staff return to their home countries, a move triggered by international travel restrictions being imposed on South Africa because of the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant in the country.

Lawrence had a four-shot lead at the end of the second round. He claimed his first win on what was formerly named the European Tour.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Austria’s Matthias Mayer won the season-opening men’s downhill at Lake Louise, Alberta.

Mayer finished in 1 minute, 47.74 seconds. Fellow Austrian Vincent Kreichmayr was second, followed by Switzerland’s Beat Feuz.

• A women’s giant slalom in Killington, Vermont, was canceled because of strong winds and snow after just nine competitors completed their first runs.

TENNIS

DAVIS CUP: Second-ranked Daniil Medvedev helped Russia beat Ecuador at the Davis Cup finals, setting up a clash with Spain to decide which will go through as a group winner.

Britain beat France and Kazakhstan rallied past Sweden in their opening ties, and Australia avoided elimination with a 2-1 victory over Hungary.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »