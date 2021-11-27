ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hassan Haskins scored five touchdowns and Aidan Hutchinson had three sacks, helping No. 6 Michigan finally beat No. 2 Ohio State 42-27 Saturday to give Jim Harbaugh his first win as a coach against the Buckeyes.

The Wolverines clinched the Big Ten East and will play in the conference title game next week.

Michigan (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten, No. 5 CFP) advanced to the conference championship game for the first time. The Wolverines now have a chance to win a Big Ten title for the first time since 2004 and a national championship for the first time since 1997.

Ohio State had won a school-record eight straight in the rivalry and 15 of 16.

The Buckeyes (10-2, 8-1, No. 2 CFP) blew their chances to continue their dominance with 10 penalties, many before the snap, and because they simply could not stop Michigan’s running game.

Haskins had 169 yards rushing on 28 carries, scoring a go-ahead touchdown late in the first half and four more after halftime to pad Michigan’s lead. Blake Corum returned from a two-plus game absence to run six times for 87 yards, helping the Wolverines gain a total of 297 yards on the ground against a rival that has pushed them around for much of this century.

(1) GEORGIA 45, GEORGIA TECH 0: Stetson Bennett passed for 255 yards and four touchdowns, including two to tight end Brock Bowers, and the Bulldogs (12-0) finished an undefeated regular season by overwhelming the Yellow Jackets (3-9) in Atlanta.

Georgia gained momentum for next week’s much-anticipated Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 3 Alabama, also in Atlanta. It’s the first undefeated regular season for the Bulldogs since 1982, when they capped a streak of three consecutive SEC championships with tailback Herschel Walker.

(9) BAYLOR 27, TEXAS TECH 24: Blake Shapen threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns in his first start, and the Bears (10-2, 7-2 Big 12, CFP No. 8) held off the Red Raiders (6-6, 3-6) in Waco, Texas.

NORTH TEXAS 45, (15) UTSA 23: Running backs DeAndre Torrey and Ikaika Ragsdale combined for five touchdowns as the Mean Green (6-6, 5-3 Conference USA) routed the Roadrunners (11-1, 7-1) in Denton, Texas.

Quarterback Frank Harris had two of UTSA’s three lost fumbles among six overall before sitting the second half at UNT’s rain-soaked Apogee Stadium, a 10-year-old facility where a Top 25 team had never played.

(19) HOUSTON 45, UCONN 17: Clayton Tune threw for 301 yards and four touchdowns as the Cougars (11-1, 8-0 AAC). tuned up for next week’s American Athletic Conference championship game against Cincinnati by routing UConn (1-11) in East Hartford, Connecticut.

(21) WAKE FOREST 41, BOSTON COLLEGE 10: The Demon Deacons (10-2, 7-1 ACC) earned a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game, getting three passing touchdowns and one more on the ground from Sam Hartman to beat the Eagles (6-6, 2-6) in Boston.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(6) BAYLOR 74, HOUSTON 58: NaLyssa Smith had her sixth straight double-double with 21 points and a career-high 19 rebounds, and the Bears (6-1) turned back the Cougars (3-4) to win the Cancun Challenge in Mexico.

(7) STANFORD 86, (2) MARYLAND 67: Hannah Jump scored 21 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Haley Jones added 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Cardinal (5-2) over the Terrapins (6-2) at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship in Nassau, Bahamas.

ARIZONA 80, RUTGERS 44: Cate Reese scored 16 points and the Wildcats (6-0) cruised to a victory over the Scarlet Knights (4-4) at the Virgin Islands Paradise Jam.

(14) TEXAS 83, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE: DeYona Gaston came off the bench to score a career-high 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting as the Longhorns (4-1) routed the Matadors (3-2) in Austin, Texas.

PURDUE 66, (17) FLORIDA STATE 61: Cassidy Hardin made six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 18 points, Madison Layden added four 3-pointers and 16 points, and the Boilermakers (5-2) beat the Seminoles (4-2) at the St. Pete Showcase in St. Petersburg, Florida.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 76, (19) UCLA 66: Lindsey Theuninck and Tori Nelson each scored 11 points and the Jackrabbits (3-4) beat the Bruins (3-2) at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida.

BYU 58, (22) WEST VIRGINIA 57: Shaylee Gonzales scored 20 points, including two free throws with three seconds left, and West Virginia made just one of two from the line with .4 seconds remaining, giving the Cougars (7-0) a win over the Mountaineers (4-1) in the championship game of the St. Pete Showcase in St. Petersburg, Florida.

(24) VIRGINIA TECH 54, TENNESSEE MARTIN 49: Elizabeth Kitley had her third double-double of the season with 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Hokies (6-1) beat the Skyhawks (3-4) at the San Juan Shootout in Puerto Rico.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NORTHERN IOWA 90, (16) ST. BONAVENTURE 80: AJ Green scored 35 points to lead the Panthers (2-3) past the Bonnies (5-1) in Olean, New York.

