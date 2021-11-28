On Nov. 21, your paper published a news article about how food pantries need to adjust to the food choices of immigrants (Page A1), while in the same edition publishing an infantile editorial cartoon by Steve Meyers about the right to food amendment (Page D3).
The juxtaposition of these choices makes a mockery of the fact that 61 percent of the Maine voters who cast a ballot voted in favor of the right to food amendment (of which my husband, state Sen. Craig Hickman, was an early supporter), and again displays the ignorance of your reporters and cartoonist when it comes to food policy.
It is clear that you think that the only way to alleviate hunger is through charity, not through empowerment or self-sufficiency. You promote the failed policies of the last 50 years, while at the same time you diminish those with a long-term vision in which food pantries are no longer needed. Shame on you, and Mr. Meyers. Grow up!
Jop Blom
Winthrop
