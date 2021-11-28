The Montreal Canadiens fired General Manager Marc Bergevin and two other executives Sunday as the team finds itself mired in on-ice struggles just months after advancing to the Stanley Cup final.

The Canadiens announced Bergevin’s dismissal as part of a major housecleaning. Assistant GM Trevor Timmins and Paul Wilson, senior vice president of public affairs and communications, also were fired.

Another assistant GM, Scott Mellanby, announced his resignation Saturday night.

The Canadiens announced that Jeff Gorton will serve as executive vice president of hockey operations as the team searches for a new general manager. Bergevin was in his 10th season as the team’s GM.

Montreal has a 6-15-2 record and is ahead of only the New York Islanders and Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference standings.

SHARKS: San Jose placed forward Evander Kane on waivers and plans to send him to the AHL if he isn’t claimed by another team.

Assistant General Manager Joe Will said that Kane has been placed on waivers before his 21-game suspension for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card ends. Kane was eligible to return Tuesday against New Jersey.

Will, filling in while General Manager Doug Wilson is on medical leave, said putting Kane on waivers gives the team flexibility before determining what it wants to do with him going forward.

Will said Kane is now fully vaccinated.

SUNDAY’S GAMES

CAPITALS 4, HURRICANES 2: Dmitry Orlov scored on a power play with 2:55 remaining, and Washington recovered after blowing a two-goal lead to win at Carolina.

Alex Ovechkin and Aliaksei Protas scored 59 seconds apart in the second period for the Capitals, who’ve won nine of their last 11 games (9-1-1). John Carlson added an empty-netter after Orlov’s goal put Washington ahead to stay.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Nino Niederreiter scored in the third period for the Hurricanes. Niederreiter’s goal, his first since Oct. 28, tied the game at 2-2 with 6:28 remaining.

Ilya Samsonov stopped 30 shots for Washington, while Carolina’s Frederik Andersen made 21 saves.

WILD 4, LIGHTNING 2: Ryan Hartman broke a 2-2 tie midway through the third period, and Minnesota beat visiting Tampa Bay.

Hartman scored for the third straight game and has goals in five of the last six games to give him 12 on the season. Nick Bjugstad, Victor Rask and Marcus Foligno also scored for Minnesota, which has won three in a row and has scored the most goals in the NHL since Nov. 2.

Corey Perry scored for the second time in three games for Tampa Bay. Alex Killorn added his first goal in 11 games, tying the game in the second period.

